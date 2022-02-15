SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is still looking for applicants as 8 full-time dispatcher positions remain open.

SAPD Public Information Officer, Richard Espinoza, says, “Our dispatchers play an extremely important role in our department as they are the lifeline between our emergency services and the public.”

The full-time dispatch trainee will be offered $35,830 per year. Salaries increase with additional years spent working for the department. After certification and up to 3 years, the salary for Dispatch I is $37,622. After the third year and up to the fifth, Dispatcher II will make $40,687. Anybody with more than five years, considered Dispatch III, will have an annual salary of $42,723.

Espinoza also says that applicants can receive bi-lingual pay upon successful testing as well as all City employee-offered benefits.

He explains, “Dispatchers are the first link in getting citizens the resources they need when they call for help. The role of a 911 dispatcher has significantly changed from a clerical position when it was first created in 1968. At first, all they did was answer the phone and relay that information to police personnel, fire personnel, or both. Now they are expected to help calm callers down, give reassurance, relay information, and deal with the same amount of emotional trauma that many traditional First Responders handle.”

SAPD encourages any person interested in being involved in Public Safety, helping others, and being there when someone needs help, then 911 Dispatching is a great opportunity to fulfill that desire. They say, even though dispatchers are not seen and work in the background, it is a very rewarding role to know that they are there and ready to help those that are needing help.