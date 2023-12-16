SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Officer’s Coalition and other organizations took part in this year’s “Operation Blue Santa” event on Saturday, Dec. 16, giving Concho Valley kids a chance to shop for presents ahead of Christmas.

The event took place at the Walmart at 610 W. 29th St., located just off North Bryant Boulevard, beginning at 9 a.m. There, the SAPD worked alongside the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and more to help the children shop.

The kids got to pick out presents for family members and themselves from all across the store. When their shopping spree concludes, all of their items are paid for in full thanks to private donations collected throughout the year.

“We’re always trying to give back to our community,” SAPD Officer Raymond Francis, project coordinator of Operation Blue Santa, said. “That’s what counts. That’s what matters to us.”

5-year-old Xander Wade shared that he, in his own words, was going to get “the bouncy thing … like the dog whose face is going to turn red.” However, he also said that he was looking forward to spending some time with his dad.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is my dad,” Xander said.

The children are selected each year by SAISD’s coordinators and counselors, according to Francis. Kids are chosen based on whether their family will be able to celebrate Christmas due to financial limitations and are then referred to the SAPOC. Francis stated that this year’s event benefitted 38 children.

“They send that information to me, I put together a list and then a letter is given to the children to let them know that they’ll be shopping with us,” Francis said.

Operation Blue Santa has been hosted by the San Angelo Coalition of Police since it first began in 2007. Since then, several organizations and donors throughout the Concho Valley have lent their time, money and other resources to help local families who may be unable to afford presents for Christmas.

“This is all by donations only,” Francis said. “We don’t have a set budget, we’re not given a budget by the police department or the City. This is all donations by the public.”