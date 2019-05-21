SAPD Sergeant spearheads a First Responder Bradford Neighborhood Disaster Relief event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - Seargeant Ali Shah with the San Angelo Police Department has spearheaded a First Responder Bradford Neighborhood Cleanup/Disaster Relief event on Wednesday May 21, 2019 at 10 am.

Volunteers for the event will be comprised of staff from the San Angelo Police Department, Fire Department, HEB, and Home Depot.

Staging and headquarters for the event will be in the grassy area just north of Bradford Elementary, along E.24th.

Those wanting to help with the event are asked to please park along Poe Street, south of E. 22nd and walk to the staging area. Helpers are also asked to not cross through the school property as school is expected to be in session.