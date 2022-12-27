SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Monday, December 26.

According to a release from the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on the 4200 block of Sunset Drive at 2:47 a.m. Monday morning. Once officers arrived on the scene they found 48-year-old Cory Moore of SAPD.

The police department shares that Moore was the only person in the vehicle.

SAPD says that officers then requested the assistance of both the Texas Department of Public Safety and on-duty SAPD supervisors.

According to SAPD, DPS investigated the wreck and arrested Moore for driving while intoxicated.

SAPD says that Moore has been relieved of duty. Moore has been placed on Administrative Assignment pending the results of the investigation the department adds.