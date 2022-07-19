SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a San Angelo man who went missing last Friday.

Richard Mireles, who police say went missing on Friday, July 15, 2022.

According to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Richard Mirelez, 35 years old, of San Angelo, was last seen at 3500 Lake Drive on Friday, July 15th at around 6 p.m.

Police say Mireles is a 5’9″ hispanic man who weighs 189lbs and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with the words “Lucio and Son Roofing” on it, blue jeans and white shoes.

According to police, Mireles has an intellectual disability and urges anyone with information that can help safely locate him to call 325-657-4315.