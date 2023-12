SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has requested the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a building.

The SAPD made the announcement on Facebook at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. The suspect is the male depicted in the images below:

A graphic aid made by the SAPD and used during the announcement. The suspect is found in the three photos at the bottom of the image. Image courtesy of the SAPD.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Hill at 325-657-4344 and reference Case #2023-0015901.