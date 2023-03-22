SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is currently seeing information regarding the theft of three recreational vehicles and two new trailers from a local business.

Officers were dispatched to the business in the 900th block of N. Bell street where they learned d that the suspect(s) cut the Southeast fence and took three “Kubota” recreational vehicles and two new trailers from the property without the owner’s consent.

SERRANO, MIGUEL Mugshot CC TGCS

On March 8, 2023, officers observed what they believed were the two stolen trailers and one of the “Kubota” recreational vehicles in the backyard of a residence in the 200th block of West Ave V. SAPD recovered and returned the stolen items to their rightful owner and arrested Miguel Serrano as a suspect for this theft on March 16, 2023.

After further investigation, SAPD was able to recover a second “Kubota” on a vacant property in the 3900th block of Old Ballinger Highway.

At this time, SAPD is still investigating the incident and looking for information regarding the whereabouts of the last stolen “Kubota” recreational vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Barker at 325-657-4473 and reference Case# 2023-0002815.