SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly assaulted a woman at the Zips Car Wash on Sherwood Way after he evaded the police, a drone and a K-9 Unit.

According to an SAPD officer at the scene, officers were dispatched to the Zips Car Wash located at 4106 Sherwood Way in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, they made contact with a female subject and learned she had been assaulted by 39-year-old Hector Lopez.

Officers attempted to make contact with Lopez, who fled from the scene on foot into the Robin Hood Trail neighborhood located behind the car wash. Officers attempted to establish a perimeter and contacted an SAPD Drone Unit and K-9 Unit but were unsuccessful in locating Lopez.

Lopez was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants. Lopez is believed to have possibly shed the hoodie and is possibly wearing a blue shirt.

The SAPD asks that anyone living in the neighborhood near Robin Hood Trail or driving through the area who notices a suspicious person to contact the police immediately.

“If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, we would like to make contact with him and make an arrest for the assault that took place at Zips,” the officer said.