SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger.

Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m.

Facebook/ San Angelo Police Department

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact SAPD via Crime Stoppers or contact dispatch at 325-657-4315.

