SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police need the community’s help in locating a teenager who went missing the afternoon of September 13.

19-year-old Destinee Ecartt was last seen around 4:40 p.m. on South Bryant near Alon. Evarett is described as a white female who is five foot three and approximately 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white graphics, black shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

Destinee Evartt Missing Person Poster CC SAPD

If you have any information about Evaretts whereabouts please contact SAPD’s non-emergency line at 325-657-4315. and reference case #2023-0011643