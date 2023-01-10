Van Smith

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department seeks the communities help in locating a missing person labeled as ‘at risk’.

Van Smith is a 34-year-old adult white male that stands six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. Smith has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen at the 2700 block of Watson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Smith was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and jeans and is to be considered in danger due to having an intellectual disability to which he needs assistance.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Van, please call SAPD Dispatch at 325-657-4315.