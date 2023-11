SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 13-year-old Daxston Shaw who has been missing for a little over a month as of Nov. 27, 2023.

Shaw is 5’9”, 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. The 13-year-old has been missing since Oct. 20.

If you have any information on Shaws whereabouts, contact Detective Stuart at (325)-657-4344 and reference case #2023-0013342