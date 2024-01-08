SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has announced that it is searching for one adult and two juveniles after they reportedly assaulted a juvenile supervision officer and escaped from the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center in the evening of Monday, Jan. 8.

The SAPD advises the public to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity to the police. The incident is being directly investigated by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, and all inquiries for additional information should be directed to their agency.

The search comes after the SAPD advised residents living in the area surrounding West 19th Street and North Lillie Street — the region where the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center is located — to lock their doors, remain inside and refrain from traveling through the area due to an ongoing police investigation into the situation.

According to the SAPD, the police are currently working with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to locate the three escapees. Their descriptions are as follows:

Tjon Walker: 17-year-old Black male, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt

A picture of Tjon Walker provided by the SAPD.

15-year-old juvenile : Hispanic male, approximately 160 pounds, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt

: Hispanic male, approximately 160 pounds, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt 15-year-old juvenile: Black male, approximately 142 pounds, approximately 5 feet 5 inches, black hair, black eyes, last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt