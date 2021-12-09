SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department issued a warning about someone who they say is calling families in the area and telling them they have been selected for the “Blue Santa” program.

According to a statement issued by SAPD this afternoon, Thursday, December 9, 2021, the department was made aware of a caller who contacted families by telephone to inform them they had been selected for the program which aims to help families in need during the holidays.

“We want to make the public aware that we will not contact anyone via telephone regarding being selected for the “Blue Santa” program,” said the statement. “The families selected for the program will be notified by a letter that is delivered by a San Angelo Police Officer this coming week.”

Police say the selection process for the “Blue Santa” program is overseen by Counselors with the San Angelo Independent School District and SAISD “At Risk” Coordinators.

The “Blue Santa” program, held annually by the San Angelo Police Department, teams officers with children who get to shop with them. In 2020, 33 children shopped at a local Wal Mart with officers who were assisted by Goodfellow Security Forces.