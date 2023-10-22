SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD and the San Angelo Police Department investigated a threat made on social media Sunday night, Oct. 22.

According to SAISD, police were able to determine that the threat made on the campus was unsubstantiated. Further investigations showed it was in relation to a threat made to a different school with a similar name in 2021.

As a result of this, SAISD will be increasing police presence on campus along with implementing additional safety measures.

The school district shares that its students’ safety is their first priority. They further encourage everyone to any reports of threats to law enforcement or to the district through StayAlert.