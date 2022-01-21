SAN ANGELO, Texas – At approximately 2:46 p.m. the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to a drowning incident on Beverly Drive in the Bentwood area, according to a supervisor on scene.

Patrol Supervisor, Tim Coffman said, “Investigation determined the incident was actually a medical episode that resulted in the subject falling into the pool.” The subject was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard.

This is currently an ongoing natural death investigation. More information will be provided as they come available.