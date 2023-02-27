SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-vehicles and a truck pulling a trailer were involved in a collision in a busy intersection on the north side of San Angelo Monday afternoon.

A white Dodge Charger, traveling southbound, rear-ended a Nissan Rogue in the 800 block of North Bryant after failing to control speed San Angelo Police Department officers on the scene said. The Nissan Roque was pushed into a 30-foot-long trailer that was being towed by a GMC.

No injuries were reported. Officers on the scene say that the driver of the Dodge Charger was cited for failure to control speed and no driver’s license.