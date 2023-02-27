SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-vehicles and a truck pulling a trailer were involved in a collision in a busy intersection on the north side of San Angelo Monday afternoon.

A white Dodge Charger, traveling southbound, rear-ended a Nissan Rogue in the 800 block of North Bryant after failing to control speed San Angelo Police Department officers on the scene said. The Nissan Roque was pushed into a 30-foot-long trailer that was being towed by a GMC.

No injuries were reported. Officers on the scene say that the driver of the Dodge Charger was cited for failure to control speed and no driver’s license.

White Dodge Charge being towed on a purple and white truck from a four vehicle wreck on North Bryant in San Angelo. A San Angelo Fire Department ambulance sits behind the tow truck on the scene.