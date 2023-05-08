SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A bomb threat shut down the area around a popular bar in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, they responded to a report of a bomb threat at City Limits Bar, located at 4205 South Bryant Blvd. Upon arrival, officers blocked off the street, cleared out the building and performed a “double sweep” to ensure no other employees and customers were inside the buildings as well as the buildings adjoining the bar.

Police at the scene state that there is no initial indication that the threat to the bar was real and the investigation has since been turned over to the fire marshall to confirm. Officials urge caution when driving through the intersection near the bar as they continue to investigate the threat.