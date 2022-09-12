SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is requesting the help of the community to find a missing person who could be endangered.

According to the release, Richard Martinez, 68, was last seen wearing an unknown colored hat, a black shirt with a pink logo in the middle, long gray shorts, black socks, and gray shoes. He was last seen at Vanderventer and Jackson around 6:20 p.m. It is believed that Richard is in immediate danger and he needs to be located.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SAPD on their non-emergency line at 325-657-4498.