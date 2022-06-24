SAN ANGELO, Texas – A reminder of the “Juvenile Curfew Ordinance” was shared via social media by the San Angelo Police Department on June 22nd since violations have been on the rise this summer.

This ordinance states that a minor, or anyone under the age of 17, cannot knowingly be out in a public place without a parent or legal guardian between times set by the city.

Some of these places include streets, highways, transport facilities, office buildings, hospitals, common areas of schools, apartment houses, and shops.

These times are as followed:

11 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning

11 p.m. Monday evening to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning

11 p.m. Tuesday evening to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning

11 p.m. Wednesday evening to 6 a.m. Thursday morning

11 p.m. Thursday morning to 6 a.m. Friday morning

12:01 a.m. Saturday morning to 6 a.m. Sunday morning

12:01 a.m. Sunday morning to 6 a.m. Sunday Morning

If a minor is found caught not following the ordinance set, the parents and legal guardians of the minor can be cited.

This ordinance is set year-round, not just within the summer SAPD shared.

Although this curfew is set in place by the City of San Angelo and enforced by SAPD there are some exceptions according to SAPD.