SAN ANGELO, Texas – A reminder of the “Juvenile Curfew Ordinance” was shared via social media by the San Angelo Police Department on June 22nd since violations have been on the rise this summer.
This ordinance states that a minor, or anyone under the age of 17, cannot knowingly be out in a public place without a parent or legal guardian between times set by the city.
Some of these places include streets, highways, transport facilities, office buildings, hospitals, common areas of schools, apartment houses, and shops.
These times are as followed:
- 11 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday morning
- 11 p.m. Monday evening to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning
- 11 p.m. Tuesday evening to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning
- 11 p.m. Wednesday evening to 6 a.m. Thursday morning
- 11 p.m. Thursday morning to 6 a.m. Friday morning
- 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning to 6 a.m. Sunday morning
- 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning to 6 a.m. Sunday Morning
If a minor is found caught not following the ordinance set, the parents and legal guardians of the minor can be cited.
This ordinance is set year-round, not just within the summer SAPD shared.
Although this curfew is set in place by the City of San Angelo and enforced by SAPD there are some exceptions according to SAPD.
- The minor is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
- The minor is involved in an emergency
- The minor is on an errand per the direction parent or legal guardian without stop or detour
- The minor is in a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel
- The minor is going to, returning home from, or engaging in employment activity without stop or detour
- The minor is attending or returning from an official school, religious, or other recreational activity supervised by adults and sponsored by the city, a civic organization, or another similar entity that takes responsibility for the minor, or going to or returning home from, without stop or detour
- The minor is exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, and the right of assembly
- The minor is on the sidewalk abutting the minor’s residence or abutting the residence of a next-door neighbor if the neighbor did not complain to the police department about the minor’s presence
- The minor is married, had been married, or had disabilities of minority removed in accordance with chapter 31 of the Texas Family Code