SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is urging drivers to drive safely in rainy conditions.

The rain is expected to persist for most of Thursday, Nov. 9 going into the weekend, SAPD has shared some tips for staying safe while driving in inclement weather.

  • Slow down (as braking distances increase when water/ice is on the roadway)
  • -Avoid hard braking or turning sharply.
  • -Turn your lights on
  • -Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and you have ample tread on your tires
  • -Don’t follow the vehicle in front of you too closely.