SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is urging drivers to drive safely in rainy conditions.
The rain is expected to persist for most of Thursday, Nov. 9 going into the weekend, SAPD has shared some tips for staying safe while driving in inclement weather.
- Slow down (as braking distances increase when water/ice is on the roadway)
- -Avoid hard braking or turning sharply.
- -Turn your lights on
- -Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and you have ample tread on your tires
- -Don’t follow the vehicle in front of you too closely.