SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has released a report summarizing crime data gathered from 2016 to 2023, revealing a gradual decline in crime, among other things.

In a message from SAPD Police Chief Frank Carter released on the evening of Monday, Jan. 8, the SAPD revealed the estimated crime statistics gathered by the end of each year starting in 2016. Though there are multiple ways of interpreting the data, three categories were readily apparent in the first of two charts provided: violent crime totals, property crime totals and overall crime totals.

With 2023 come and gone, the SAPD’s finalized crime statistics for the previous year are as follows:

2023 Crime Statistics

Violent Crime Murder: 5 Sexual Assault: 50 Robbery: 28 Aggravated Assault: 180 Violent Crime Total: 263

Property Crime Burglary: 391 Larceny: 2,092 Motor Vehicle Theft: 208 Property Crime Total: 2,691

Crime Totals 2023 Crime Total: 2,954 Monthly Average: 246.17 Percentage Change EOY Totals: -4% Percentage Change of Monthly Average: -4%

2023 saw just one less violent crime committed as compared to 2022, which has a recorded estimate of 264 violent crimes. Last year has seen a marked decline in property crimes, though, with 119 fewer property crimes than 2022’s 2,810 property crimes. Altogether, 2023 has an estimated 2,954 crimes, a full 120 crimes fewer than the 3,074 of 2022.

The SAPD’s estimated crime statistics from 2016 to 2023. Graph courtesy of the SAPD.

The second chart is a bar graph that depicts the estimated total number of Part 1 Offenses committed during each year from 2016 to 2022. Though the information is identical to the overall crime totals presented in the first graph, it offers a helpful visualization of the gradual decline of crime over the years.

The SAPD’s bar graph depicting the estimated total of Part 1 Offenses committed each year from 2016 to 2023. Graph courtesy of the SAPD.

Looking at both charts from a grand perspective, the SAPD noted that crime fell by an average of 10% year-over-year. Additionally, there was a 45% percentage drop in Part 1 Offenses from 2016 to 2023.

The SAPD attributes the decrease in crime to several factors, which are as follows:

An increase of 15 new officer positions

Creating the Anti-Crime Unit, increasing the number of Patrol officers, adding additional detectives to the Criminal Investigation Division and Street Crimes Unit and implementing targeted enforcement based on actionable intelligence

Increased community involvement in reducing crime utilizing Ring Doorbell technology and community engagement

Investments in technology — body cameras, in-car video systems, new Records Management Systems, predictive analysis software, drones and other technologies

Organizational leadership, which prioritized crime deterrence, crime detection, gathering of intelligence and evidence, focused investigations aided by technology and partnerships that are more effective with local, state and federal criminal justice partners

“The men and women of the San Angelo Police Department are committed to reducing crime and increasing the quality of life for everyone who calls the City of San Angelo home,” Carter said.