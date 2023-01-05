SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department recovered a stolen trailer along with multiple pieces of equipment following the arrest of a man on January 4.

According to a release from the San Angelo Police Department, 46-year-old Armando Villarreal was arrested after a social media post made by the police department regarding the theft helped officers locate the items in the backyard of his residence.

SAPD says that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in regard to the theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on December 28. Officers documented the theft and asked for the help of the public through a social media post.

The statement reads that officers were dispatched to the unit block of East 19th after the communications division received information regarding the stolen trailer on Jan. 4. Officers located the trailer in the backyard of a residence on East 19th.

SAPD says that the trailer was removed from the backyard with the help of the criminal investigations division.

According to the release, the victim shared that multiple pieces of equipment were still missing from the trailer after its recovery.

Both the gang unit and anti-crime unit began conducting surveillance on the residence in order to locate the remainder of the stolen items, SAPD adds. Officers were informed that items were being removed and placed into a pickup. Once the truck left, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

SAPD says that the driver of the vehicle fled the officers and led police on a short pursuit back to the residence on East 19th. The driver was soon taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

The release from the police department states that the pieces of equipment that were missing, along with other suspected stolen property were recovered from the bed of the pickup.

Villarreal was charged with theft of property of more than $30,000 and less than $100,000. Villarreal was additionally charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, failure to display a driver’s license and expired driver’s license or identification.

Villarreal has a bond set at $146,530 according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office website.