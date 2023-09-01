SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thanks to the help of the San Angelo Police Department, a special marsupial was reconnected with its West Texas family on Aug. 31, 2023.

The investigation for the lost kangaroo began when officers were dispatched to 1000 blk of Woodruff.

According to the police department, officers began searching the area and soon located the kangaroo near Riverside and Ford St.

The kangaroo was safely captured and returned to its owners with the help of SAPD officers and their drone team.