SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department took to Facebook to recognize the life-saving actions of one citizen and officers.

San Angelo citizen Jordon Dozier and SAPD officers are credited for saving the life of Jimmy Towery. Towery had been working underneath a vehicle when it slipped off the jacks and landed on his chest and his wife quickly called 9-1-1. Dozier and officers Calvert, Cobbs, Crowder, and M. Morris worked together to lift the vehicle up and pull Mr. Towery from underneath the vehicle.

“Through their commitment, determination, and quick actions of Shelli Towery, Jordon Dozier and the officers, Towery regained consciousness and is doing fine'” said SAPD.