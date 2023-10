SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department recently announced that some of their patrol cars received a makeover, with more to come!

The new designs feature a mostly sleek black base with a white stripe down the side and all-white lettering around the vehicle. According to the annoncement, residents will start to see more of the newly designed units driving around town in the next coming month as they continue to replace the older units in the fleet.