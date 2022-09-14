SAN ANGELO, Texas – One man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon following a shooting that took place in San Angelo on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The San Angelo Police Department says that John Walton, 47, was taken into custody after officers arrived at the 200 block of Oxford Drive around 7:25 p.m for a domestic disturbance call with a potential gunshot victim.

Officers reported finding a 54-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper and lower torso. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for treatment. His conditions are unknown at this time. Upon further investigation by SAPD, Walton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. SAPD says this shooting is still under investigation and no further information is available to be released at this time.

The Tom Green County Detention Center jail roster shows Walton is still in custody as of 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14. Waltons bond is set at $75,000.