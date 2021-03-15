SAPD: Off duty San Angelo Police officer arrested for DWI

Career-A-Day — West Texas Work Force

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 15, 2021 just before 4 p.m., the San Angelo Police Department released the following statement about the arrest of an officer who was off duty.

“On Saturday, March 13, 2021, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 54-year-old Abel Nandin of San Angelo for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. Nandin, who has served with the San Angelo Police Department for twenty-two (22) years, will be subject to both criminal and administrative investigations. Nandin was off duty when the incident occurred.”

This is all of the information that SAPD has released at this time.

