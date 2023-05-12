SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and National Weather Service are warning citizens to avoid low water crossings and other areas throughout San Angelo due to flooding.
These areas include:
- South College Hills south of Oxford Drive
- College Hills north of Sunset Drive
- Howard Street and Webster Street
- Southwest Boulevard and Loop 306
- Jackson Street from Knickerbocker to South Bryant Street
- College Hills Drive and Millbrook
- Farm to Market 2334 crossing Ninemile Creek
- The 200 block of North Archer
- Sul Ross and Red Arroyo Crossing Drive
- Farm to Market 2334 crossing Dry Lipan Creek
- Huntington Lane and Sunset Drive
- South Taylor Street and West Concho Avenue