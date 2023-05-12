SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and National Weather Service are warning citizens to avoid low water crossings and other areas throughout San Angelo due to flooding.

These areas include:

  • South College Hills south of Oxford Drive
  • College Hills north of Sunset Drive
  • Howard Street and Webster Street
  • Southwest Boulevard and Loop 306
  • Jackson Street from Knickerbocker to South Bryant Street
  • College Hills Drive and Millbrook
  • Farm to Market 2334 crossing Ninemile Creek
  • The 200 block of North Archer
  • Sul Ross and Red Arroyo Crossing Drive
  • Farm to Market 2334 crossing Dry Lipan Creek
  • Huntington Lane and Sunset Drive
  • South Taylor Street and West Concho Avenue