SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the communities’s help to make National Night Out an event to remember.

SAPD is looking for local sponsors who would be willing to donate their time/resources towards items such as bounce houses/dunk booths as well as local face painters, superheroes/princesses, a bubble machine and classic cars for a car show. Additionally, SAPD is looking for local businesses that would be willing to donate items for door prizes as well.

The event will take place at 609 S. Oakes (Farmers Market) on October 3rd, 2023 from 5 pm-8 pm.

Contact Officer K. Hernandez at 325-481-2709 or Officer R. Espinoza at 325-481-2718 if you have any questions or you are willing to donate.