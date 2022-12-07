April Saldivar

UPDATE: SAPD has announced that Saldivar has been located

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has multiple health-related issues and is believed to be in immediate danger if she is not found quickly.

According to the alert, April Saldivar is a 31-year-old female Hispanic woman that stands 5 foot tall and is 278 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 7 at 5:20 p.m. at the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail. Saldivar was last seen wearing s green shirt and colorful leggings.

If you have seen April or have any information that could lead to her being found, call SAPD dispatch at 325-657-4315.