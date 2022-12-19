SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently looking for a woman who is accused of stealing a vehicle and injuring an elderly man.

According to SAPD, officers responded to a call regarding what was thought to be a wreck at 510 N. Chadbourne St. When they arrived officers were updated that there was an unauthorized use of a vehicle.

SAPD says that a Hispanic female with a bun and a blue shirt stole a white 2018 Honda CRV from an elderly man who has an injury to his head.

SAPD says that it is unknown how the injury got there but the woman who stole the vehicle is thought to have caused it. The elderly man was transported to the hospital for the injury to his head according to officers on the scene.

SAPD is currently looking for a white 2018 Honda CRV driven by a Hispanic female with a bun and a blue shirt. If anyone has information on the woman or the vehicle, contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315.