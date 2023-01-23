SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help to find Stephen Ray Smith.

Stephen Ray Smith

Smith is a 69-year-old white male considered “at risk” according to the released Nixle alert. He stands at 6’2, 145 pounds and was last seen at the 4600 block of South Jackson around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Smith was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and shorts and driving a silver 2013 Chevy Silverado with the Texas license plate BKZ 4411.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locating Stephen Ray Smith, please call 325-657-4315.