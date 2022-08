SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m.

Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Facebook/San Angelo Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact SAPD via Crime Stoppers at 325-658-HELP (4357) or download the P3 Tips App.