SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft.

SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday.

Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue eyes. He currently has warrants out for his arrest for debit/Credit card abuse, felony theft warrants and criminal trespass.

Jeremy Cozad wanted poster / Mugshot CC SAPD

If you have any information regarding Jeremy’s whereabouts please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315