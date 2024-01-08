SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has advised residents living near the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center located at 1253 W. 19th Street to lock their doors and remain inside due to an ongoing police investigation in the area.

The SAPD released the advisory statement via a Nixle alert at 8:16 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

In the alert, the SAPD encouraged San Angelo residents to avoid the area surrounding W 19th Street and North Lillie Street due to police activity. It also advised nearby residents to lock their doors, remain inside and avoid traveling through the area.

The SAPD also asks anyone who must travel through the area to be on the lookout for three juveniles wearing orange sweaters and orange pants. If seen, please contact law enforcement immediately.

The SAPD has stated that it will provide more information as it becomes available.