Editor’s Note: After this article was published, SAPD corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. This article has been updated to reflect that.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Christie Feland that occurred on Nov. 8 of this year.

According to police, Christopher Wise, 35, was developed as a suspect and a warrant for murder was issued which led to his arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

With this being an ongoing investigation, SAPD will release more information when it is available.