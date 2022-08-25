SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening.

Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported.

SAPD Criminal Investigations Division was on scene, investigating the incident as other officers are investigating the suspect’s background which will be released at a later time.

There is currently no information to be reported about the suspect or their vehicle and the reason behind this incident is currently unknown.

