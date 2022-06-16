SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police received a call in reference to a stabbing located at 128 N. Magdalen at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 16th.

According to a release from SAPD, a 22-year-old male was found with a stab wound on his face when officers arrived. The victim was transported to Shannon Downtown by San Angelo Fire Department Medics.

The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, SAPD learned that Kristopher Jones, a 23-year-old male, had a verbal dispute with the victim, leading to the stabbing.

Officers say Jones had fled the scene but was taken into custody after being located at the 600 block of N. Bell Street by SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Jones has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.