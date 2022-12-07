This is a developing story.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — (Update 4:15 p.m.) The San Angelo Police Department announced that a 13-year-old was arrested after a firearm and magazine were found in a backpack at Lone Star Middle School.

According to SAPD, a student had made staff and SAPD officers working as security at SAISD aware that a student had a potential firearm on campus. Officers on the scene explained that the school went into immediate lockdown and an investigation by the department began.

SAPD says that a 13-year-old was accused and arrested for bringing a firearm into a prohibited place after officers secured the unloaded weapon. Police share that additional charges may be brought upon other subjects that are being interviewed.

There were no injuries reported and there is no active threat to Lone Star Middle School.

Further updates will be provided as it becomes available.

(Original 3:01 p.m.) A Nixle alert from the San Angelo Police Department shares that they are currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way.

SAPD shares that officers are on the scene. Lone Star Middle School staff will release students once it has been determined that they can be released.

Parents and students gathered outside of Lone Star Middle School.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with breaking news happening across San Angelo and the Concho Valley by downloading the Concho Valley Homepage app from the Apple Store and Google Play.