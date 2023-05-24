SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is honoring a San Angelo citizen after their actions saved a driver whose vehicle had driven into the river.

On April 21, 2023, James Sanchez observed a truck leave the roadway and go into the Concho River off of Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

Without hesitation, Sanchez was able to force entry into the truck sustaining several injuries in the process and remove the driver from the vehicle. He then assisted Law Enforcement with getting the driver to shore.

Sanchez was recognized this week by the SAPD when he was presented with an award for his heroic actions.

“Sanchez was recognized this week by the SAPD when he was presented with an award for his heroic actions,” said SAPD