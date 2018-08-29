SAN ANGELO, TX - National Coffee with a Cop Day lands on the first Wednesday in October, and the San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) is holding an event so citizens can do just that.

The SAPD will be holding a "Coffee with a Cop" event at the Cactus Hotel, located at 36 E Twohig Avenue, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The event is public and allows citizens to meet with Chief Frank Carter, the Assistant Chiefs of Police, and officers from throughout the police department to obtain information about police department programs and to interact with the officers.

The SAPD hopes to meet and talk with as many residents as possible during the event.

For the last few years, the officers with SAPD have held similar "Coffee with a Cop" events in order to interact with the residents of San Angelo.

