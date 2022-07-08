Photograph courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department highlighted Humberto Morales Jr. for “Fugitive Friday” via social media on July 8th.

Morales who is described to be five-foot-nine, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Photograph courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

The San Angelo Police Department shares that any information leading to Morales’ arrest could result in up to $1,000.

To make an anonymous tip contact Crime Stoppers on the “P3” app or call 325-658-4357.

The San Angelo Police Department reminds citizens to never apprehend a suspect themselves.