SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department highlighted Humberto Morales Jr. for “Fugitive Friday” via social media on July 8th.
Morales who is described to be five-foot-nine, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The San Angelo Police Department shares that any information leading to Morales’ arrest could result in up to $1,000.
To make an anonymous tip contact Crime Stoppers on the “P3” app or call 325-658-4357.
The San Angelo Police Department reminds citizens to never apprehend a suspect themselves.