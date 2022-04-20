SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department detained a man with three county warrants and one after a brief foot pursuit that started on the 300 block of 9th Street around 4:15 p.m. on April 20th.

According to a release from the police department, a drone operated by the police had located the man on the roof residence around 8th Street and Akin Street.

Police on the scene said that the wanted man came down without any problems. A name was not released by officers at this time.

There is no threat in the area.