SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has officially started to hire officers using its new pay rates in anticipation of their New Year’s Day effective date of Jan. 1, 2024.

The debut was shown in a social media post made by the SAPD on Thursday, Dec. 28. The updated rates are part of the “COSA Civil Service Grade and Step Plan.”

According to the SAPD website, the pay rates are as follows:

SAPD Pay Rates

RANK BASE SALARY MONTHLY LOYALTY PAY Recruit $54,400 0 Police Officer: Basic $58,500 0 Police Officer: Intermediate $65,500 25 Police Officer: Advanced $71,500 25 Police Officer: Master $76,500 25 Sergeant: Intermediate $78,000 25 Sergeant: Advanced $84,000 25 Sergeant: Master $88,500 25 Lieutenant: Advanced $99,000 25 Lieutenant: Master $104,000 25

The SAPD will now be accepting lateral entry officers as well, a departure from previous hiring practices. Officers looking to join the SAPD laterally are required to file an application with the City, which will be pre-screened “for anything that would eliminate applicants for employment” using a pass/fail system, according to the SAPD. The following are some of the requirements that lateral entry officers must meet:

Hold an intermediate peace officer certificate or higher

Be anywhere below or at the maximum age of 56 at the time of application

Pass a Physical Agility Test

Have an approved Background Process and Personal History Statement

The new pay rates come after successful talks between the City of San Angelo and the San Angelo Police Officers Coalition resulted in the organizations working together to amend SAPD salaries to remain competitive with police departments in surrounding cities. These discussions first came into the public eye midway through October 2023 when former SAPD public information officer Tracy Piat-Foxx began warning San Angelo residents of a potential exodus of officers that stemmed from meager pay and a lack of City support, among other issues.

Previous data gathered by the Concho Valley Homepage from the SAPD and police departments with similar populations in Texas showed that SAPD officers consistently had lower salaries than other departments, often seeing thousands of dollars less than their other Texan counterparts. Below is a table of the data that was gathered as of October 2023:

Police Salaries Across Texas as of October 2023

Police Agency Cadet/Recruit Base Salary 2 years service 5 years service 8 years service LT2 San Angelo Police Department $48,149/year $55,580/ year (2-4 years) $57,872/year (5-7 years) $60,164/ year (8-10 years) $95,116/year Abilene Police Department $62,702/year $73,267/year $81,639 $93,529/year $127,130/year Wichita Falls Police Department $52,603 $62,441 $67,392 Not listed Not listed Conroe Police Department $54,846 $68,007 $78,179 $89,874 Not listed Pay comparison of Police Departments with populations between 98,000 to 125,000 people.

