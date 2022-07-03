SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for their next Civil Service Examination.

The last day to apply is July 7. Applicants will have to go to the Human Resources Department located at 72 W. College Avenue, Room 201. Applications received after July 7 will not be accepted.

The exam will be administered Friday, July 15 at the McNease Convention center. Registration begins at 8:30 AM and participants must have their driver’s license and social security card in hand. The exam will begin at 9 AM and anyone arriving after this time will not be allowed to test.

The study material for the peace officer civil service entrance exam can be checked out from the Police Department’s Community Services Division at 301 West Beauregard, Suite 205, once an application to take the exam has been filed with Human Resources. There is no charge for checking out the material and the material should be returned to the Community Services Division no later than the date of the exam.

The Physical Agility Test will also be administered on July 15 starting at 1 PM at the McNease Convention Center. Registration for this will begin at 12:30 PM.

Based on current Department standards, police applicants must pass the fitness evaluation at 30% based on standardized age, weight, and gender norms.

More information on this can be found here

For more information call 325.481.2709