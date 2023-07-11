SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —San Angelo Police Officer Richard Espinoza sat down with Erin Hunter to talk about the police department’s Safe Zone for exchanges and the upcoming civil service exam for those interested in becoming a San Angelo police officer.

“The department realized that there is a lot of people that are doing online transactions as well as child custody exchanges around town,” he said. Officer Espinoza further explained that the police department realized the number of times the department received calls of service across town during exchanges.

“We wanted to designate one area which is at the police department,” Officer Espinoza said.

This Safe Zone area, which is marked by a green curb, has both video and audio surveillance along with the police department nearby if anything were to happen during an exchange.

“Typically the safest place and the place where you’re going to have the quickest response from police is going to be at the police department,” said Officer Espinoza.

Officer Espinoza also shared with Hunter that SAPD will be accepting a new round of applications. Those that are interested in protecting and serving San Angelo and its citizens can pick up an application from San Angelo City Hall. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

For more information about the Safe Zone exchange area or to become a San Angelo police officer, visit the SAPD website.