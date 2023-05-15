SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department honored and congratulated Emily Kennedy, daughter of fallen officer, Sgt. Korby Kennedy, for her graduation from TLCA.

Emily Kennedy is the youngest daughter of Sgt. Kennedy who tragically passed after an accident in 2015 while acting as an escort for the San Angelo Boat Race Show and Shine. Sgt Kennedy had served with the San Angelo Police Department for 20 years and was survived by his wife, four children, three grandchildren, and two brothers.

There is currently a billboard S Koenigheim St congratulating Kennedy on her graduation. You can see a photo of Kennedy today and a photo of her and her father from when she was a child. On the billboard, SAPD said, ” Your guardian angel always has your back #160 – Love your family at the SAPD!”