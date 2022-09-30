SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus.

The Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Working quickly, law enforcement secured both the interior and exterior of the school.

Further investigation found that there was not a threat, students were released and the lockdown was lifted.

SAPD received information that the same caller for the Central High School incident had also made the same threat to a school in Colorado City and in Abilene.

The SAPD would like to clarify that there was not a shooting at the school and that there are no injuries associated with this incident.

SAPD and SAISD continue to highly encourage anyone with information regarding possible threats to our schools and students to contact the Police Department directly with their concerns so we can address them accordingly.