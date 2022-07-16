SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department announced today the retirement of Officer Irma Rodriguez, who’s dedicated more than 36 years of service to the city.



According to the release, Officer Rodriguez served in a variety of divisions within the police department which includes but is not limited to Patrol, the DARE program, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Polygraphy, Hostage Negotiation, Auto Theft Task Force and Field Training Officer (FTO). She has also served as a board member of the San Angelo Police Officer’s Association.



As she transitions into retirement, Officer Rodriguez will continue to serve the community by being a part SAPD’s Reserve Officer program and will continue to serve on the Honor Guard, which she has been a part of since its inception.